More than 212K Ram vehicles recalled for side airbag rupture risk

Stellantis is recalling 212,373 Ram vehicles from the 2015-20 model years because inflator end caps in the vehicles' airbags can detach or the inflator sidewall may rupture.

In either situation, compressed gas can escape, which might send the end cap or other parts flying into the vehicle interior and cause an injury or crash, according to documents filed with NHTSA.

The recall covers certain 2015-20 Ram 1500 Classic, 2015-16 Ram 3500 and Ram 2500 and 2016 Ram 3500 Cab Chassis vehicles.

The company opened an investigation in December 2020 after discovering that some of the vehicle models in question may have been built with side airbag inflatable curtains with inflators contaminated with moisture. The suspect inflators were built between March 2015 and September 2015.

FCA U.S., a North American arm of Stellantis, said moisture introduced during the manufacturing process could lead to corrosion and subsequent cracking inside the airbag over time.

In a safety recall report filed with NHTSA, FCA U.S. said that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the faulty side airbags.

A 2015 Ram 1500 experienced one such side airbag inflatable curtain inflator rupture that the automaker became aware of on July 8, 2021. That part was manufactured within the suspect time period and on the suspect production lines that allowed moisture contamination, according to the safety recall report.

FCA U.S. estimates it will notify both owners and dealers on or about Oct. 1.

The automaker indicated it will replace the vehicles' side airbag inflatable curtains as needed.

Replacement parts for the side airbag inflatable curtains will be built with an inflator outside the suspect period, FCA U.S. said.