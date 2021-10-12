More than 100 U.S. lawmakers urge Pelosi to back union EV tax credit

In a letter seen by Reuters, Democrats urged Pelosi to retain the credit supported by the UAW and AFL-CIO.

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON -- More than 100 U.S. House lawmakers on Tuesday urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to keep a $4,500 tax credit incentive for union-built electric vehicles in a massive spending bill.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Democrats urged Pelosi to retain the credit supported by the UAW and AFL-CIO. The $4,500 credit would provide a significant boost to Detroit's three automakers -- General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler-parent Stellantis.

"We strongly support leveling the playing field between non-union and unionized workforces by including the added $4,500 incentive to support union-made EVs," said the letter led by Rep. Thomas Suozzi, a New York Democrat.

Suozzi said the incentives "help guarantee that working men and women are an integral part of that success story."

Pelosi's office declined to comment.

Tesla Inc. and foreign automakers do not have unions representing assembly workers in the United States and many have fought efforts to organize U.S. plants.

Last month, 12 major foreign automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor and Nissan Motor, urged Democrats to reject the proposed $4,500 tax incentive.

A House panel last month approved legislation to boost EV credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries.

The foreign automakers said the proposal "would unfairly disadvantage American workers who have chosen not to join a union and produce more than half of all vehicles in the United States and the vast majority of American-made EVs."

Related Article
Union-built EV tax credit provision faces hurdle

The tax credits, which are part of a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, would cost $15.6 billion over 10 years.

“The House Labor Caucus understands that we need jobs of the future to be as good or better than the union jobs they replace," UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement. "The House members who signed this letter are standing up for UAW members and America’s middle class by helping to ensure that our investment through tax credits in electric vehicles leads to good paying union jobs in the United States.”

The EV proposal also does away with phasing out tax credits after automakers hit 200,000 electric vehicles sold, which would make GM eligible again, along with Tesla, although Tesla would not receive the $4,500 credit.

 

Related Article
Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested on Twitter last month the EV proposal was "written by Ford/UAW lobbyists... Not obvious how this serves American taxpayers."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Volvo recalls more than 460,000 vehicles globally over airbag defect linked to 1 death
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Volvo-MAIN_i.jpg
Volvo recalls more than 460,000 vehicles globally over airbag defect linked to 1 death
Tesla logo
Tesla driver’s 2019 complaint on software is rejected by NHTSA
Automakers on track to phase out hydrofluorocarbons
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-11-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive