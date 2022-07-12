Mercedes starts German trial over alleged cheating on diesel tests

Mercedes is facing a German class-action suit that alleges the automaker knowingly manipulated diesel-emissions tests.

Reuters
MERCEDES-BENZ

The VZBZ consumer protection group has accused Mercedes of installing diesel cheat devices in models including the GLC SUV.

BERLIN -- Mercedes-Benz is facing a class action-style lawsuit that alleges the automaker knowingly manipulated diesel-emissions tests by installing defeat devices.

Germany's largest consumer protection group, the VZBZ, accused the automaker of installing devices in its GLK and GLC crossovers that in tests made it appear the vehicles produced lower pollutant levels than they actually did in traffic.

The crux of the case before the court in Stuttgart is whether Mercedes knowingly deceived customers by controlling the purification of exhaust gas, thus meriting claims for damages.

The lawsuit seeks to set a precedent that would enable owners of Mercedes GLC and GLK vehicles to gain compensation for software that was allegedly used to trick emissions tests.

The lawsuit covers nearly 50,000 GLC and GLK models and was made possible after Germany passed a law in 2018 that allowed consumer protection organizations to litigate on behalf of the consumers they represent, avoiding the high legal costs that could discourage people from bringing legal action.

Mercedes said the claims by diesel customers as well as the lawsuit were unfounded.

Over 25,000 such claims have been brought before courts -- 95 percent of which have failed, the automaker said.

The matter is part of the wider emissions scandal that has cost rival Volkswagen Group billions of euros in vehicle refits, fines and legal costs.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford recalls 100,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks, expands earlier recall
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford
Ford recalls 100,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks, expands earlier recall
Tesla
U.S. investigating fatal Tesla crashes in California, Florida
U.S. proposes states set their own tailpipe emissions targets
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-11-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive