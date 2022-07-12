Mercedes starts German trial over alleged cheating on diesel tests

BERLIN -- Mercedes-Benz is facing a class action-style lawsuit that alleges the automaker knowingly manipulated diesel-emissions tests by installing defeat devices.
Germany's largest consumer protection group, the VZBZ, accused the automaker of installing devices in its GLK and GLC crossovers that in tests made it appear the vehicles produced lower pollutant levels than they actually did in traffic.
The crux of the case before the court in Stuttgart is whether Mercedes knowingly deceived customers by controlling the purification of exhaust gas, thus meriting claims for damages.