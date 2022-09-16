Mercedes recalls 161,000 2020-22 vehicles over rear window defect

A manufacturing error led to a recall of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, according to NHTSA .

The rear door window trim bars may detach in several 2020-22 GLE and GLS models, including AMG and Maybach variants. An estimate in a Sept. 12 statement indicates about 161,000 vehicles are affected.

Dealers will inspect and fix the trim bars for free, a statement said. Owner notification letters will be sent on Nov. 11. Detached bars could cause a road hazard or increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA said. No injuries or accidents were reported.

So far this year, Mercedes-Benz has issued 24 recalls affecting nearly 722,000 vehicles, according to NHTSA data . Some of those vehicles may be part of more than one recall campaign.

There was no immediate comment from a Mercedes spokesman.