Mercedes recalls 161,000 2020-22 vehicles over rear window defect

A manufacturing error led to a recall of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, according to NHTSA.
The rear door window trim bars may detach in several 2020-22 GLE and GLS models, including AMG and Maybach variants. An estimate in a Sept. 12 statement indicates about 161,000 vehicles are affected.
Dealers will inspect and fix the trim bars for free, a statement said. Owner notification letters will be sent on Nov. 11. Detached bars could cause a road hazard or increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA said. No injuries or accidents were reported.
So far this year, Mercedes-Benz has issued 24 recalls affecting nearly 722,000 vehicles, according to NHTSA data. Some of those vehicles may be part of more than one recall campaign.
There was no immediate comment from a Mercedes spokesman.