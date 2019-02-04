Mercedes, Bosch class-action emissions lawsuit can proceed, U.S. judge rules

A federal judge in New Jersey allowed a class-action lawsuit accusing Mercedes-Benz USA and Robert Bosch GmbH of diesel emissions cheating to proceed, denying motions by the defendants to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit alleges Mercedes teamed up with Bosch to program its BlueTEC vehicles to release illegally high, dangerous levels of emissions via a "defeat device," similar to the that used by Volkswagen Group that sparked its 3-year-old emissions cheating scandal. Such defeat devices turn off or limit emissions reductions during real-world driving conditions but not during vehicle emissions tests. A defeat device allows a vehicle to pass government emissions testing while exceeding pollution standards under real-world driving conditions.

“We believe that these claims are without merit, and we are pleased that the Court recognized the deficiencies in some of plaintiffs’ claims," Mercedes said in an emailed statement. "We intend to continue vigorously defending against the remaining claims. The Court’s decision today merely addressed certain legal aspects of plaintiffs’ claims and did not decide whether the plaintiffs’ can ultimately prove their claims, whether the plaintiffs’ allegations are true, or whether their claims have merit."

Bosch, in an emailed statement, said: "As a matter of policy, and due to the sensitive legal nature of these matters, Bosch will not comment concerning matters in litigation."

The opinion, filed Feb. 1, mostly denied Mercedes' motions to dismiss the case's core class-action claims that allege Mercedes' and Bosch's actions violated several state consumer rights laws, and the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization Act. The suit also states the automaker's omissions and misrepresentations constitute fraudulent concealment.

The complaint accuses Mercedes of deceiving consumers by failing to disclose the defeat device despite marketing BlueTEC as "the world's cleanest and most advanced diesel" cars that reduced nitrogen oxide emissions by 90 percent.

On-road testing confirmed Mercedes' BlueTEC vehicles produced average on-road NOx emissions 19 times higher than the U.S. standard, with some instantaneous readings as high as 65 times more than the limit, a fact that Mercedes and Bosch concealed from the public, according to the complaint.

Duty to disclose

In his opinion, Chief District Judge Jose Linares noted the defendants had a duty to disclose the defeat device, saying disclosure would be reasonably expected, "where the nondisclosure of those facts amounts to taking advantage of the plaintiffs ignorance, such that it would be 'shocking to the ethical sense of the community, and [would be] so extreme and unfair, as to amount to a form of swindling'... It is this Court's opinion that Mercedes' and Bosch's active concealment of the existence of the defeat device amounts to such a situation."

The court found that "plaintiffs have plausibly pled that the products received did not live up to the claims made by Defendants." The ruling found plaintiffs properly pleaded that those who bought BlueTEC vehicles overpaid for them based on the concealed defeat device.

The lawsuit against Mercedes was originally filed Feb. 25, 2016, in U.S. District Court in New Jersey by law firm Hagens Berman, which worked to win the $14.7 billion Volkswagen emissions litigation settlement.

"We are incredibly pleased with the court's ruling in our emissions-cheating case against Mercedes and Bosch that has allowed most of plaintiffs' claims to continue forward on behalf of all BlueTEC owners," Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman and attorney representing vehicle owners in the class action, said in a statement. "We ... look forward to continuing to prove our case of emissions-cheating."

Bosch settlements

Last month, Bosch agreed to pay around $131 million to settle claims by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. diesel owners and resolve all investigations by 47 state attorneys general into its involvement with alleged emissions cheating on FCA's diesel vehicles.

Bosch and its U.S. unit must pay $98.7 million to 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, and $27.5 million to 104,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel owners. It also must pay $5 million to a state attorneys general group.

Bosch said in a statement that it neither accepts liability nor admits to any allegations but agreed to the settlement with the states to avoid "lengthy and costly proceedings."

The supplier "enabled" the cheating and should have known its customers would use the software improperly, the attorneys general charged.

Bosch also was implicated in Volkswagen's diesel cheating scandal. The company agreed to pay $327.5 million to U.S. diesel VW owners, according to the documents filed in early 2017.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Download Headline
Mercedes litigation >
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
This Week's Edition
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive