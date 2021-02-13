Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 1 million vehicles over tech error

TEAGANNE FINN
Bloomberg

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Mercedes-Benz USA has recalled more than 1 million vehicles for a failure in the eCall system, which has resulted in emergency responders being dispatched to wrong locations, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a release.

The software design of the communication module may result in a failure to send the correct vehicle location for the emergency call system in the event of a crash and increase the risk of injury following a crash, says NHTSA.

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling certain 2016-2021 CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mich. AG asks state Supreme Court to hear case alleging defective Ford transmissions
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Mich. AG asks state Supreme Court to hear case alleging defective Ford transmissions
Mich. AG asks state Supreme Court to hear case alleging defective Ford transmissions
Tesla shows deference to China after years of defiance in U.S.
Tesla shows deference to China after years of defiance in U.S.
Ford says feds, Calif. end probe into emissions issue
Ford says feds, Calif. end probe into emissions issue
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-8-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive