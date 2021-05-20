Mercedes-Benz to recall 342,000 U.S. vehicles over software troubles

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 342,366 newer vehicles because the MBUX multimedia system software installed in them may cause their displays to remain black or reboot after startup and not show backup camera images correctly.

According to a document filed with NHTSA, vehicle backup cameras that display blank images reduce the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The recall covers a wide range of vehicle models, including certain 2019-21 CLA-Class, GLE/GLS-Class, A-Class, E-Class, E-Class Coupe and Convertible, GLA/GLB-Class, GLC-Class, CLS-Class and AMG GT-Class 4-door Coupe vehicles.

The automaker's investigation into the issue found that the MBUX system may not initialize as intended "depending on a specific combination of conditions such as component tolerances and temperatures." Those conditions could cause the backup camera image to not display.

A Mercedes-Benz spokesman said the company is not aware of any material damage or personal injury connected to the issue.

In a remedy description filed with NHTSA, Mercedes-Benz said it will notify owners of the vehicles via recall notification letters. The automaker said the multimedia system software will be updated for free by a dealer or through an over-the-air update. Customers with a "Mercedes Me" subscription service won't have to visit a dealer because of the over-the-air option.

Mercedes-Benz said it plans to notify dealers May 21 and vehicle owners July 13.