Mazda recalls more than 262,000 vehicles over engine stalls

Mazda

The 2019 Mazda6 sedan.

Mazda North America will recall more than 262,000 crossovers and cars to fix a software problem that can cause a loss of engine power or stalling "without the ability to be restarted," the automaker said Wednesday.

The recall affects Mazda CX-5 crossovers and Mazda6 sedans from the 2018 and 2019 model years along with Mazda3 cars from 2019.

The software problem happens when vehicles transition from cylinder-deactivation to full-cylinder-activation modes, Mazda said in a statement.

The intake valve rocker can misalign and contact internal engine parts, causing an engine misfire or loss of power.

A NHTSA document said Mazda may have been aware of the problem more than five business days before filing a report.

The recall is expected to start by Aug. 26.

No accidents or injuries resulting from the problem have been reported.

The Associated Press reported the recall Wednesday.

