Mazda issues two recalls for 33,000 vehicles

Mazda is recalling nearly 8,000 CX-9 vehicles for malfunctions caused by faulty wiring harness connector terminals, which could affect the vehicle's electrical communication.

The automaker announced Tuesday that the wiring harness may disrupt electrical communications and disable the front passenger airbag, turn signals or the engine starting system, increasing the risk of a crash. The defect concerns 2018 Mazda CX-9 vehicles produced from Sept. 12, 2017, through Nov. 9, 2017.

NHTSA documents say no accidents, injuries or deaths have been reported.

Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will repair the wiring harnesses. The recall is expected to begin on or before July 29.