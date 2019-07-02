Mazda issues two recalls for 33,000 vehicles

Mazda North America

2018 Mazda CX-9

Mazda is recalling nearly 8,000 CX-9 vehicles for malfunctions caused by faulty wiring harness connector terminals, which could affect the vehicle's electrical communication.

The automaker announced Tuesday that the wiring harness may disrupt electrical communications and disable the front passenger airbag, turn signals or the engine starting system, increasing the risk of a crash. The defect concerns 2018 Mazda CX-9 vehicles produced from Sept. 12, 2017, through Nov. 9, 2017.

NHTSA documents say no accidents, injuries or deaths have been reported.

Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will repair the wiring harnesses. The recall is expected to begin on or before July 29.

Mazda3 recall

The automaker also announced on June 28 that it's recalling more than 25,000 2019 Mazda3 vehicles due to the increased risk that wheels could detach and fall off while in use.

Mazda said a manufacturing process error may result in a gap between the wheel hub bolt and hub flange during assembly that can cause the lug nuts to loosen, though they were initially tightened to the correct specification at the plant. The automaker said a rattling noise occurs before a wheel detachment from the vehicle.

No incidents of wheel separation have been reported, and there have been no accidents, injuries or deaths related to the defect, Mazda said.

