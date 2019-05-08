Mazda CX-9s studied for side airbag defect

NHTSA, the nation's top auto safety regulator, is investigating 2010-13 Mazda CX-9 large crossovers after receiving complaints, including four injury claims, about a potential defect in side curtain airbags.

In a document filed Thursday, NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation said it received multiple complaints that the side curtain airbags may inadvertently deploy while the vehicle is moving even though no crash had occurred. NHTSA said it received additional early warning reports that claim injuries resulted from the airbag deployment, according to the report.

NHTSA said it is looking into the scope, frequency and safety consequences of the claims.

A Mazda spokeswoman said Tuesday the company is aware of the investigation and is cooperating with NHTSA.

"Mazda values its customers and their safety is of upmost importance," the spokeswoman added. "We cannot comment further at this time."