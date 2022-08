Bring your questions to a LinkedIn Live at noon EDT Wednesday, Aug. 24, as we discuss the new electric vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The new rules are more complicated and are designed to incentivize domestic production, reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and prevent wealthy buyers from getting a discount.

Joining Executive Editor Jamie Butters will be Washington, D.C., Reporter Audrey LaForest and John Loehr, managing director at AlixPartners.