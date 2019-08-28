Kia recalls over 30,000 U.S. Tellurides over incorrect seat belt assemblies

Kia Motors America is recalling 30,168 Telluride large crossovers in the U.S. to replace incorrect seat belt assemblies in the passenger, second- and third-row seats.

The recall, issued Aug. 13, affects Tellurides made between Jan. 9 and Aug. 5.

Seat belt assemblies designed for sale in the Middle East, which do not have an automatic locking retractor, "may have been inadvertently installed in" the affected U.S. vehicles, Kia said in a document submitted to NHTSA, the nation's top auto safety regulator.

The seat belts without an automatic locking retractor "may not tightly secure a child restraint system," increasing risk of injury, the document said, and do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Kia sold 4,559 Tellurides in July and 27,786 for the year to date in the U.S.

Kia told Automotive News in an emailed statement that it is unaware of any consumer complaints, accidents or injuries as a result of the problem.

"The affected driver seatbelt assemblies are non-U.S. specification," the statement said.

Kia will notify owners to take their vehicles to the nearest Kia dealership for inspection and repairs at no cost, the statement said. The automaker will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred.