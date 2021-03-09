Kia recalls 380,000 vehicles for electric fire risk

Kia Motors America is recalling just less than 380,000 vehicles because of issues with electric circuitry that could lead to fires in engine compartments.

Vehicle owners will be told to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete.

The recall includes Sportage and Cadenza vehicles from the 2017 to 2021 model years. The circuit in the vehicles' hydraulic electronic control units could short-circuit, upping the risk of fire.

No fires, accidents or injuries have been reported. Dealers will replace specific fuses in the models' electrical junction boxes. Vehicles equipped with an electronic parking brake will also get a software update.

The automaker will begin notifying dealers on April 15 and owners on April 30.