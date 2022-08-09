Kia recalls 257,998 Optimas over insufficient adhesive

Kia Motors America is recalling 257,998 Optima midsize sedans manufactured at its Georgia plant after the discovery of insufficient adhesive on headliner plates.

The recall affects 2012-13 Optima sedans built from Aug. 12, 2011, to Sept. 27, 2013. A potentially insufficient amount of adhesive was applied to the headliner plates, which could lead to the plate detaching during side airbag deployment and injuring occupants.

Headliner plates are used for structural support in the roof of vehicles. The problem was identified in a review of vehicle production and supplier records, a NHTSA report said.

Kia America said in a statement that one injury has been reported, but no fatalities, crashes or fires.

All affected vehicles are within the U.S. or U.S. territories.

The remedy is an application of industrial-grade adhesive tape over the headliner plates. The same tape was applied to Optima models during assembly from 2014 onward.

Kia will notify dealers Sept. 22 and will begin notifying owners Sept. 26.