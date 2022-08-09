Kia recalls 257,998 Optimas over insufficient adhesive

The 2012-13 Kia Optimas being recalled were manufactured at the automaker's Georgia plant.

Kia Motors America is recalling 257,998 Optima midsize sedans manufactured at its Georgia plant after the discovery of insufficient adhesive on headliner plates.

The recall affects 2012-13 Optima sedans built from Aug. 12, 2011, to Sept. 27, 2013. A potentially insufficient amount of adhesive was applied to the headliner plates, which could lead to the plate detaching during side airbag deployment and injuring occupants.

Headliner plates are used for structural support in the roof of vehicles. The problem was identified in a review of vehicle production and supplier records, a NHTSA report said.

Kia America said in a statement that one injury has been reported, but no fatalities, crashes or fires.

All affected vehicles are within the U.S. or U.S. territories.

The remedy is an application of industrial-grade adhesive tape over the headliner plates. The same tape was applied to Optima models during assembly from 2014 onward.

Kia will notify dealers Sept. 22 and will begin notifying owners Sept. 26.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Automaker and chip CEOs were to meet ahead of Biden signing microchip legislation
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Semiconductor
Automaker and chip CEOs were to meet ahead of Biden signing microchip legislation
Bill with revamped EV tax credit passes Senate, heads to House
Bill with revamped EV tax credit passes Senate, heads to House
Subaru Outback only vehicle to receive ‘good' rating in latest round of IIHS side crash test
Subaru Outback only vehicle to receive ‘good' rating in latest round of IIHS side crash test
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-8-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive