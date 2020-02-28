Kia to recall 193,000 vehicles for potential fuel leak, fire risk

Kia is recalling nearly 142,000 Optima sedans and more than 51,000 Sedona minivans in the U.S. due to fuel line issues that could increase the risk of fire.

The recalled Optimas are from the 2013-14 model years, and the Sedonas are from the 2011-12 model years.

"The low-pressure fuel hose may deteriorate and crack over time due to heat generated within the engine compartment," according to Kia's statement on the Optima recall. The recalled Optimas are equipped with 2.4-liter gasoline direct-injection or 2.0-liter GDI Turbo engines.

In the recalled Sedonas, the fuel rail may develop a small, heat-induced crack, which may lead to a fuel smell and eventually a fuel leak that could increase the risk of a fire, according to Kia's statement.

Kia said it is not aware of any fires or injuries.

The Center for Auto Safety has been advocating for the recall since 2018, the group said in a statement.

"It is long past due for these almost 200,000 vehicles to have been recalled, and in fact, it is almost two years since the Center for Auto Safety originally petitioned for exactly such action," Jason Levine, the center's executive director, said in the statement.

Vehicle owners reported fuel smells, illuminated check-engine lights and cracked fuel rails leading to leaks, according to complaints on NHTSA's website.

"When I checked the engine after returning home, fuel was raining from the fuel injector rail," a Sedona owner said in a complaint in May. "Immediately brought the van to a mechanic who informed us the fuel rail rod had split down a weld seam and was covering the engine in fuel."

A solution is still under development, the NHTSA documents said.

"Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred pursuant to Kia's General Reimbursement Plan filed April 10, 2018," the Kia statement said.

The automaker notified NHTSA of the recall Feb. 21 and will start contacting affected owners April 16. Optima and Sedona owners can call Kia at 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC187.