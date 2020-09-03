Kia, Hyundai recalling nearly 600,000 vehicles over leaks that could cause fire

2014 Kia Optima

Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles because of the possibility of leaking brake fluid that can lead to fires.

The recalled U.S. vehicles are 283,803 Kia Optima sedans from the 2013-15 model years, 156,567 Kia Sorento crossovers from 2014-15 and 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers from 2013-15.

The recall also includes 52,000 2013-15 Santa Fe Sport crossovers in Canada, a spokesman from Hyundai told Automotive News.
Brake fluid may leak into the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit, which could cause an electrical short over time.

"An electrical short in the HECU increases the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving," according to a NHTSA document.

NHTSA reported there are no known crashes or injuries related to the recall.

The Associated Press reported on the recall earlier Thursday.

Kia will begin notifying dealers Oct. 12 and owners starting Oct. 15. Dealers will inspect the control unit for leaking brake fluid and replace the component if necessary.

Hyundai will begin notifying dealers and owners on Oct. 23.

The component manufacturer is Mando America Corp., according to NHTSA documents.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Electric vehicle membership bill fizzles in Calif. legislature
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Electric vehicle membership bill fizzles in Calif. legislature
Electric vehicle membership bill fizzles in Calif. legislature
Group at odds with automakers over who controls access to vehicle data
Group at odds with automakers over who controls access to vehicle data
U.S. appeals court tosses Trump bid to roll back fuel efficiency penalties
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-31-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters