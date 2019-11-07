Justice Department issues civil subpoenas to automakers in Calif. emissions deal probe, reports say

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department has issued civil subpoenas in its antitrust investigation into four major automakers’ voluntary agreement with California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions requirements, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The Justice Department has issued civil investigative demands to Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., BMW Group, and Volkswagen Group the source said. The department previously confirmed that in August it sent the four automakers letters. A BMW spokesman confirmed Thursday the company received a subpoena, while the other three automakers did not immediately comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported the subpoenas earlier.

The government’s inquiry into the agreement between the four automakers and California has come under fire from Democratic lawmakers who say it’s politically motivated.