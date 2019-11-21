IIHS prepares a new, higher-speed side crash test

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is exploring new side-crash testing that reflects modern, real-world side crash tests in which people are injured or killed.

Today, 99 percent of rated vehicles earn a good rating in IIHS side crash testing, the institute said in a statement Thursday. Becky Mueller, an engineer for IIHS, said that doesn't reflect findings that side impacts accounted for 23 percent of passenger-side occupant deaths in 2018.

"We know that in the real world, people are still dying and getting injured in side crashes," Mueller said. "We wanted to ask the questions: 'What more could be done? Are some vehicles more protective than others even though all of them get our good rating in the current test?' "

An earlier IIHS study that examined real-world side crashes in good-rated vehicles that resulted in deaths or serious injuries, showed many of those crashes were more severe and had a more forward impact location than the current IIHS test.

"This is the area we need to focus on," Mueller said.

Mueller said "a faster test with, a heavier and more SUV- or pickup-like barrier striking the cars," would better reflect higher-severity crashes that occur in the real world.

The new side-impact tests run at 37 mph instead of the current 31 mph, resulting in 42 percent more impact energy, Mueller said. Researchers also increased the weight of the movable barrier to 4,200 pounds, the average weight of a 2019 model SUV.

"Together with the weight increase, the modified test configuration has 82 percent more energy than our current side rating test," she said.