Hyundai to replace the low-pressure fuel hose on 215,000 Sonatas

Hyundai Motor America is recalling up to 215,000 Sonata midsize sedans from the 2013-14 model years and will replace the low-pressure fuel hose because of an issue increasing the likelihood of fire .

The Korean automaker first issued a recall of 207,000 Sonatas in March 2020 after reports that the low-pressure fuel hose may crack over time. At the time, Hyundai had yet to identify a solution and was still investigating potential causes.

Hyundai spokesperson Ira Gabriel said the recall "provided an inspection of the fuel feed line connecting the low-pressure fuel pump to the direct injection fuel pump for damage and/or leakage." If damage was present, the hose was replaced. But if no damage was present, "heat-resistant tape was applied at the connection between the low-pressure fuel tube and fuel pump." Gabriel said the vehicles subjected to the new recall include those recalled in 2020.

The new recall applies to Sonatas produced from November 2012 to February 2014. According to a NHTSA document, dealers will now "replace the low pressure fuel hose" for affected vehicles that did not receive a replacement during the initial recall.

Owners and dealers will be notified starting July 5.

Gabriel said in an email to Automotive News that, as of the date of the filing, "there are no confirmed crashes, fires, or injuries in the U.S." as a result of the defect.