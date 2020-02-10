Hyundai recalls nearly 430,000 U.S. vehicles over possible short circuit

Hyundai Motor America is recalling nearly 430,000 vehicles in the U.S. because moisture can get into the antilock braking module, resulting in an electrical short and possible engine-compartment fire.

The recall covers 2006-11 Hyundai Elantra and 2007-11 Hyundai Elantra Touring vehicles. The automaker did not release a global number of vehicles involved.

Hyundai issued a letter to NHTSA on Feb. 6, acknowledging the safety defect.

"An electrical short in the ABS unit may cause an electrical fire, even when the car is turned off, increasing risk of an injury," the automaker said in the letter.

Hyundai has not been able to identify a "discernible trend relating to a design or manufacturing defect" that is causing the moisture intrusion, according to a NHTSA document.

To fix the problem, dealers will install a relay in the affected vehicle's main junction box to prevent the risk of an ABS short circuit while the car is turned off.

Owners will be notified of the recall starting April 3.

Hyundai spokesman Michael Stewart said the automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

"This recall is not related to previous Hyundai recalls for engine issues," Stewart said in an email to Automotive News.

So far, at least three Elantra vehicles have had engine-compartment fires that may be related to the ABS module.