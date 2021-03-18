Hyundai recalls more than 95,000 Genesis luxury vehicles for possible fire risk

Hyundai Motor America is recalling more than 95,000 vehicles in the U.S. from its Genesis luxury division because of problems with the antilock brake system, which could result in an electrical short and vehicle fire.

The affected vehicles include certain 2015-16 Hyundai Genesis sedans and 2017-20 Genesis G80 midsize sedans. That covers 94,646 vehicles. In a separate filing to NHTSA, the South Korean automaker said it is also recalling about 550 Genesis G70 compact sedans from the 2019-21 model years.

In a document to U.S. vehicle safety regulators, Hyundai said the affected vehicles in both recalls were equipped with antilock brake system modules that "could malfunction and cause an electrical short over time, potentially resulting in an engine compartment fire" while the vehicle is driven or parked.

Mando, a South Korean auto parts supplier, makes the ABS assembly used in the vehicles.

Hyundai said owners can continue driving the affected vehicles, but it recommends parking outside and away from structures until the ABS module fuse is replaced by their dealerships.

In the larger recall, Hyundai said it was aware of two related vehicle fires in the U.S. but none in foreign markets. In the G70 recall, Hyundai said it was aware of three related vehicle fires in foreign markets, but none in the U.S.

Hyundai said it was not aware of crashes or injuries related to the defect in either recall.

Automotive News has reached out to Hyundai for additional comment.

Dealers and vehicle owners will be notified in early May.