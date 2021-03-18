Hyundai recalls more than 100,000 Genesis luxury vehicles for possible fire risk

Hyundai Motor America is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada from its Genesis luxury division because of problems with the antilock brake system, which could result in an electrical short and vehicle fire.

The affected vehicles include certain 2015-16 Hyundai Genesis sedans and 2017-20 Genesis G80 midsize sedans. That covers 94,646 vehicles in the U.S. and 4,756 in Canada. In a separate filing to NHTSA, the South Korean automaker said it is also recalling Genesis G70 compact sedans from the 2019-21 model years. That recall covers 552 vehicles in the U.S. and 123 in Canada.

In a document to U.S. vehicle safety regulators, Hyundai said the affected vehicles in both recalls were equipped with antilock brake system modules that "could malfunction and cause an electrical short over time, potentially resulting in an engine compartment fire" while the vehicle is driven or parked.

Mando, a South Korean auto parts supplier, makes the ABS assembly used in the vehicles.

Hyundai said owners can continue driving the affected vehicles, but it recommends parking outside and away from structures until the ABS module fuse is replaced by their dealerships.

In the larger recall, Hyundai said it was aware of two related vehicle fires in the U.S. but none in foreign markets. In the G70 recall, Hyundai said it was aware of three related vehicle fires in foreign markets, but none in the U.S.

Hyundai said it was not aware of crashes or injuries related to the defect in either recall.

Dealers and vehicle owners will be notified in early May.

In September 2020, Hyundai and Kia recalled more than 180,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of problems with the antilock brake system that could result in a vehicle fire. That recall notice came after the two automakers recalled more than 600,000 vehicles for a different issue with the ABS module, where brake fluid may leak into the hydraulic electronic control unit, which could cause an electrical short over time and a vehicle fire.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Hyundai and Genesis customers, and we do not hesitate to conduct a recall when we identify a safety-related defect trend,” Hyundai spokesman Michael Stewart told Automotive News. “Over these ABS recalls, there are different suppliers and root causes for the defects. There have been no injuries from the issues identified in the recalls.