Hyundai to recall Kona EVs in S.Korea over fire risk

Hyundai Motor Co. will voluntarily recall certain Kona electric vehicles as a possible short circuit due to what may be faulty manufacturing of its high-voltage battery cells could pose a fire risk, South Korea's transport ministry said Thursday.

The recall of 25,564 Kona EVs built between September 2017 and March 2020 starts Oct. 16 and will involve software updates and battery replacements after inspections, the ministry said in a statement.

The safety recall "is a proactive response to a suspected defective production of high-voltage batteries used in the vehicles, which may have contributed to the reported fires", Hyundai said, adding that it will deploy all necessary measures to identify the cause of the fire risk and address customers' needs.

