Hyundai may halt S. Korean sales of Kona EVs after recalls, reports say

SEOUL -- Hyundai may end domestic sales of its full-electric Kona compact crossover, after a series of fires and faulty braking systems prompted mass recalls, local media reported on Friday.

Cable news channel YTN said Hyundai was reviewing the end of Kona sales in South Korea, while the JoongAng daily cited an unidentified source as saying sales would continue in Europe.

The Kona ranks among Europe's best-selling EVs. Sales of the model of Korea account for over three-quarters of the total.

Hyundai declined to confirm the reports but told Reuters, "We are reviewing various options as we prepare to launch the Ioniq 5" midsize crossover EV.

In October, Hyundai recalled Konas in South Korea due to the risk of short circuit possibly caused by faulty manufacturing of its high-voltage battery cells.The automaker also reportedly plans to recall around 51,000 Konas in North America, Europe, China and other markets.

The recall, which includes software updates and battery replacements after inspections, involves 25,564 Konas built during September 2017 to March 2020.

Hyundai has also recalled 50,864 Kona and Nexo fuel-cell vehicles in South Korea due to faulty electronic braking systems.