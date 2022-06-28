Hyundai, Kia raided in Germany over suspected diesel defeat devices

German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia premises over suspected diesel defeat devices in 210,000 vehicles.

Reuters

BERLIN -- German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia due to suspicions that they put over 210,000 diesel vehicles with suspected illegal defeat devices onto the road, the Frankfurt state prosecutor's office said.

The engine software is thought to have come from suppliers Bosch, and the former Delphi Technologies, which was acquired in 2020 by BorgWarner Inc., according to a statement.

Authorities searched business premises at eight properties in Germany and Luxembourg in an operation coordinated by the European Union agency Eurojust.

A spokesperson for Hyundai confirmed the raids and said the company was working with the authorities.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford recalls EV F-150 Lightning pickups
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford
Ford recalls EV F-150 Lightning pickups
Autonomous
Drivers want safeguard implementation alongside partial automation, IIHS survey shows
AUDI-EMISSIONS-rtrs web.jpg
Five countries seek to delay EU fossil fuel car phaseout
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-27-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive