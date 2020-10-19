Hyundai, Kia flag $2.9 billion earnings hit from quality costs

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors said on Monday that their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs amounting to a combined 3.36 trillion won ($2.94 billion).

The costs would include additional provision expenses related to the South Korean automakers' "Theta" engines, the companies said in separate regulatory filings.

Hyundai Motor said a cost of 2.1 trillion won will be reflected in its earnings, while Kia Motors flagged an earnings hit of 1.26 trillion won. They did not provide further details.