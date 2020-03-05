Hyundai joins Kia in recalling vehicles for potential fuel hose leak, fire risk

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of Hyundai's spokesman.

Hyundai Motor America is recalling about 207,000 Sonata vehicles in the U.S. because of a fuel line issue that could increase the risk of fire.

The recall covers 2013-14 Hyundai Sonatas sedans produced between November 2012 and January 2014 for the U.S. market. The automaker did not release a global number of vehicles involved.

The low-pressure fuel hose may crack over time as a result of heat generated within the engine compartment, according to a NHTSA document. This could cause a fuel leak, increasing the risk of an engine-compartment fire. Occupants also might detect a fuel smell related to this issue.

Hyundai has not yet identified a solution to the problem. The automaker said it "believes the material used to produce the fuel feed line might be more susceptible to heat under certain vehicle operating conditions," according to the recall report.

Hyundai said it is still investigating potential causes.

"We are working to develop the fix as soon as possible," Hyundai spokesman Michael Stewart said in emails to Automotive News.

"Owners can continue driving these vehicles. We are not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries related to this condition," he said.

The automaker notified NHTSA of the safety recall Feb. 28. Dealers and owners will be notified by April 24.

The Hyundai Sonata recall comes after Kia Motors America said last week it was recalling nearly 142,000 Optima sedans for the same issue.

Supplier Hanil Tube USA in Tallassee, Ala., is listed as the part manufacturer for both the 2013-14 Hyundai Sonata and 2013-14 Kia Optima vehicles.

Last week, Kia also recalled more than 51,000 Sedona minivans from the 2011-12 model years for a similar problem in which the fuel rail might crack and leak fuel, increasing the risk of a fire. The supplier for the fuel rail component is Delphi Powertrain Systems Korea, according to the NHTSA document.