Hyundai to expand Kona EV recall to North America, Europe, report says

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co is set to expand number of recalled Kona EVs over battery cell fire risks with plans to recall around 51,000 vehicles in North America, Europe, China and other markets, Yonhap news agency reported Sunday.

The recalls would come after the South Korean automaker announced last week a voluntary recall plan for 25,564 Kona EVs in its home market starting Oct. 16.

Hyundai said in a statement on Monday it "is in the final stages of filing a voluntary recall notice with [NHTSA] for U.S. Kona EVs and will start the process of informing owners of these vehicles."

Hyundai will recall 37,366 vehicles and 11,137 vehicles in Europe and North America respectively, according to Yonhap.