Honda recalls nearly 789,000 U.S. vehicles for hoods that may open while driving

WASHINGTON — American Honda Motor Co. is recalling nearly 789,000 vehicles globally for hoods that may open while driving, which could increase the risk of a crash.

The affected vehicles are certain 2019 Passport midsize crossovers, 2016-19 Pilot midsize crossovers and 2017-20 Ridgeline midsize pickups. Honda spokesman Chris Martin said 788,931 vehicles are being recalled globally, with about 725,000 in the U.S.

Honda said "gaps in the front seal between the hood and the grill allow for air entry, potentially resulting in hood vibration at highway speeds," according to a defect information report submitted to NHTSA last month.

"Over time the hood vibration could form stress fractures along the hood latch striker and separate the hood latch striker from the hood," the report said.

Potential warnings of a defective hood latch striker are hood vibration noises or a loose hood. If the hood latch striker becomes damaged and separates from the hood, the hood may open while driving and obstruct the driver's view.

Honda said as of Nov. 19 it has received 116 warranty claims and no reports of crashes or injuries.

The parts supplier was not disclosed.

Depending on the condition of the hood latch striker, dealers will either repair the hood by reinforcing the hood latch, or completely replace the hood.

Dealers were notified of the recall starting Nov. 30. Vehicle owners will be notified starting Jan. 17.