Honda recalls more than 112,000 Ridgelines in U.S. 'salt belt' over fire risks

The recall affects 2006-14 Honda Ridgeline models sold or registered in the 'salt-belt' region of the country, locations where de-icing agents are applied to roads during the winter.

Honda

2006 Honda Ridgeline

American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 112,060 vehicles in the U.S. after the discovery of a frame defect that could increase the risk of fire.

The recall affects 2006-14 Honda Ridgeline models sold or registered in the "salt-belt" region of the country, locations where de-icing agents are applied to roads during the winter.

Honda said an investigation revealed that accumulation of de-icing agents and other debris on the rear frame, where the fuel tank is mounted, could cause the mounting bands to corrode and separate. This could result in fuel leakage and fire risk if the fuel tank is damaged.

Honda said in a statement Tuesday that the company is not aware of any fuel leaks, accidents or injuries related to the defect.

Remedies will be determined based on the corrosion level of the frame, and Honda will "explore repurchase of vehicles on a case-by-case basis."

Honda notified dealers on June 17 and will begin notifying owners on August 1.

The states involved in the recall are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

