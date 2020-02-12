Honda recalls 272,000 Odyssey vehicles over electrical fire risk

Honda North America is recalling 241,000 Odyssey vehicles in the U.S. over a wiring problem that could cause an electrical short circuit.

The recall includes Honda Odyssey EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018-2020 model years.

The global number of affected vehicles is just over 272,000, Chris Martin, a spokesman for Honda told Automotive News in an email.

The wire harness for the third-row seat accessory power outlet can get pinched between the unibody and rear trim panel, NHTSA documents said. Damage to wires could cause an electrical short, overheat the wire harness and increase the risk of a fire.

Honda will inspect, reroute and wrap insulating tape on the wire harness or replace the harness if it is damaged, it said in a statement Tuesday.

"Honda is aware of three fires related to this issue with no reported injuries," the statement said.

The automaker will start notifying customers by mail March 16, NHTSA documents said.