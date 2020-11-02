Honda joins FCA in pooling with Tesla for EU emissions compliance

Honda Motor Co. has joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in pooling its fleet with Tesla Inc.’s to comply with Europe’s tougher emissions standards for passenger cars this year.

Honda was newly added as of last week to a European Commission filing in which manufacturers declare their intent to join together in meeting greenhouse-gas emissions standards. Fiat Chrysler had already reached an agreement to pool its fleet with Tesla’s.

European Union rules that took effect this year force manufacturers to reduce the average emissions of the fleet of cars they sell in the region to 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer, or face hefty fines. As a result, companies have been introducing new plug-in hybrid and fully electric models, and those that are at risk of falling short of compliance have paired up with peers who are better positioned.