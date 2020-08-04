Honda issues 4 different recalls for Odyssey, Pilot and Passport

Honda is recalling more than 600,000 model-year 2018-2020 Odyssey minivans and 2019-2020 Passport and 2019-2021 Pilot SUVs for safety-related issues that include malfunctioning dashboard and rearview camera displays, and sliding doors that may open while driving.

The safety issues were posted Tuesday by NHTSA and announced by the automaker in a press release . There are four different recalls that cover 1.6 million recall repairs. No injuries or fatalities related to the recalls have been reported, the automaker said.

"While it is true that 1.6 million recall repairs may result, only approximately 608,000 vehicles are actually being recalled, resulting in only 608,000 service visits, as all of the repairs are available now and two of them are software updates," Chris Martin, a spokesman for Honda, told Automotive News in an email.

The largest of the four recalls covers nearly 608,000 vehicles, specifically the 2018-20 Odyssey, 2019-20 Passport and 2019-21 Pilot.

The vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for control and displays and rearview mirrors because of a software issue that can cause the instrument panel to not display critical information such as engine oil pressure, speedometer and gear position, according to a NHTSA document .

Denso International America Inc., a Toyota affiliate, is the parts supplier. Dealers will reprogram the software to fix the issue.

Another recall covers about 500,000 vehicles, specifically the 2019-20 Odyssey, 2019-20 Passport and 2019-21 Pilot, for a problem that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying. Owners can follow mailed instructions to download and install the software updates or visit a dealer.

The third recall covers about 324,000 Odyssey vehicles from model years 2018 through 2020. Water may get into the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors. If this occurs, the cables may freeze in cold temperatures and prevent the front and rear sliding door latches from securely latching, according to a NHTSA document . Hi-Lex America Inc. is the parts supplier. Dealers will replace the cables to resolve the issue.

The fourth recall covers about 212,000 2019-20 Odyssey minivans because water may get into the rearview camera mounting holes and distort or prevent the camera image from displaying. Magna Electronics Inc. is the parts supplier. Dealers will replace the rearview camera.

Owners will be notified starting Sept. 23 for all four recalls.