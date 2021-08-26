GM's Barra hints at 'multiple' battery options, affirms LG deal

GM last week expanded its recall of Bolt electric vehicles due to fire risk from what it called battery manufacturing defects.

Reuters
GENERAL MOTORS

GM CEO Mary Barra speaks at an event detailing the automaker's EV technologies.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra signaled the automaker would continue its relationship with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, the battery supplier at the heart of its $1.8 billion vehicle recall, Bloomberg News reported.

The automaker has "multiple pathways" to secure a leading position in the transition to EVs, Barra said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

GM last week expanded its recall of Bolt EVs due to fire risk from what it called battery manufacturing defects, saying it would seek reimbursement from LG.

The defects are limited to the Bolt and will not affect GM's new Ultium battery platform, which it developed with LG to power flagship electric vehicles due later this year, Barra said.

Related Article
GM’s Chevy Bolt battery fires open $1 billion rift with LG
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford directs some owners of recalled F-150 pickup to not drive vehicle with seat belt defect
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
F-150 seat belt
Ford directs some owners of recalled F-150 pickup to not drive vehicle with seat belt defect
Japan EVs
Japan doesn’t have enough EVs for its EV chargers
emissions
EPA rebuffed warnings its auto emissions plan was too weak
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-23-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive