GM's Barra hints at 'multiple' battery options, affirms LG deal

General Motors CEO Mary Barra signaled the automaker would continue its relationship with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, the battery supplier at the heart of its $1.8 billion vehicle recall, Bloomberg News reported.

The automaker has "multiple pathways" to secure a leading position in the transition to EVs, Barra said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

GM last week expanded its recall of Bolt EVs due to fire risk from what it called battery manufacturing defects, saying it would seek reimbursement from LG.

The defects are limited to the Bolt and will not affect GM's new Ultium battery platform, which it developed with LG to power flagship electric vehicles due later this year, Barra said.