GM safety week recall has a long history

GM is recalling nearly 3.5 million large pickups and SUVs, including the Chevrolet Suburban.

DETROIT — In each of the past five summers, General Motors has dedicated a week to redoubling its commitment to safety and burying the culture that allowed a deadly ignition-switch defect to go unfixed for more than a decade.

The latest Global Safety Week included an unplanned reminder of the challenge GM faces and the consequences of inaction.

Just before CEO Mary Barra told employees in a companywide broadcast to make safety "a daily priority and every-minute priority," regulators disclosed that GM is recalling nearly 3.5 million large pickups and SUVs for a brake problem that it has been dealing with internally since at least 2015. The defect is tied to 113 accidents, 13 injuries and hundreds of complaints, most of which have poured in since federal regulators at NHTSA opened an investigation last fall.

It's one of the largest recalls by any automaker since the ignition-switch defect surfaced in 2014 and affects more U.S. vehicles than GM has recalled in each of the past two years.

"We dedicated ourselves to work together to solve this problem," Barra said last week, referring to GM's post-2014 emphasis on safety. "And until we get to a company where we have zero crashes and a workplace where we have zero injuries, we need to think about this as a marathon with no finish line."

Unlike the ignition-switch defect, the brake problem — a loss of vacuum pump assist can make the pedal hard to press — isn't linked to any deaths, in part because it often occurs at low speeds. GM told NHTSA it thinks only about 2 percent of the recalled vehicles have the problem, which can be fixed by reprogramming the brake control module, and said the cost is not expected to be material, despite the large number of vehicles.

But documents on NHTSA's website and class-action lawsuits against GM show that it's another case of the company taking numerous lesser actions, starting with a one-page service bulletin in February 2015, before ultimately approving a full recall. It sent four updates of the bulletin to dealers over three and a half years, offered a warranty extension in April and launched a customer-satisfaction campaign in August. GM recalled the same vehicles in Canada more than two months sooner.

The timing of the recall announcement and Global Safety Week was coincidental, GM spokesman Dan Flores said. He acknowledged that employees might wonder why a company so focused on safety had to recall millions of vehicles.

"Regardless of the timing of the recall, we're committed to do the right thing for the customer," he said. "We unfortunately had to learn the hard way following the ignition-switch recall."

Waiting for a recall

NHTSA began investigating the brake problem in November, after receiving 111 complaints about hard-to-press pedals and extended stopping distances. By Feb. 7, that number had ballooned to 487.

Long path to a recall

February 2015: GM publishes Technical Service Bulletin PIT5361: "Diagnostic Tip — Additional Brake Pedal Effort."
February 2016: GM issues TSB update A with 2016 vehicles and new instructions.
June 2016: GM issues TSB update B with more information on parts and diagnosis.
March 2017: GM issues TSB update C with a new parts list.
October 2017: Class-action lawsuit is filed in federal court in Texas.
September 2018: GM issues TSB update D with 2017-19 model years and new instructions.
October 2018: Class-action lawsuit is filed in federal court in California.
November 2018: NHTSA opens an investigation into 111 complaints and reports of 9 accidents and 2 injuries. Class-action lawsuit is filed in federal court in Illinois.
February: A NHTSA letter to GM says the number of complaints has risen to 487. Class-action lawsuit is filed in federal court in Florida.
April: GM extends warranty coverage for decreased brake assist to 6 years/72,000 miles.
June: GM recalls 310,121 vehicles from 2014-18 model years in Canada.
August: GM begins customer-satisfaction program for "hard pedal at low speed stops."
September: GM recalls 3,456,111 vehicles from 2014-18 model years in the U.S.

Among the complainants was the owner of a 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali from Houston who reported that "the problem started as a rare issue that would correct itself and progressively got worse." Repairs cost $1,626.

"Talked to my GMC dealer who confirmed that this is a recognized issue that hasn't yet risen to the level of a 'safety recall,' " the driver told NHTSA in October 2017. "However, I was told 'stay tuned' because they wouldn't be surprised if a recall on the power brake system was right around the corner."

At least four class-action lawsuits were filed alleging brake defects on GM's full-size pickups and SUVs before this month's recall. The company responded to one of the lawsuits by pointing out that a service bulletin referencing "rare situations" of hard brake pedals "does not establish GM's knowledge of a design defect as alleged here."

Maryann Combs, GM's vice president of global vehicle safety, told employees during last week's broadcast that GM identified the issue internally and reported it to NHTSA. Flores said Combs was referring to the fact that the recall was done voluntarily and not under pressure from NHTSA.

"We don't have an issue doing recalls when we identify an issue," he told Automotive News. "We're making this decision now based on what the data was telling us. ... We're taking this action based on the field reports and the customer complaints."

He added that even when vehicles experience the defect, "the brake performance still falls within the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards requirements for braking."

Cultural changes

During the safety-week broadcast from the GM Technical Center in Warren, Mich., executives called out employees who had prioritized safety, even if it meant slowing production.

"We're all about building great products, and sometimes our messaging gets confused," Jim Glynn, GM's vice president of global workplace safety, told reporters afterward.

Glynn said that, while speaking to an audience of a couple hundred workers at GM's plant in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, one told him, "We have this invisible hand that's pushing us to take shortcuts." Shortcuts can compromise safety, he said.

"Quite frankly, as leaders, we've created that culture," Glynn said. "We as leaders need to change that, and we can."

Executives mentioned several examples of employees who have put safety first, including four workers at GM's crossover plant in Delta Township, Mich.

While repairing a scissor lift, the workers noticed a structural weld crack. The lift potentially could make it through as many as 1,000 more cycles or as few as 100, Glynn said. Without pausing production to fix the crack, a vehicle could have fallen and caused a crushing injury or fatality.

"We lost four or five hundred vehicles to schedule that day," he said. "But the real headline … is nobody got hurt."

