GM recalls some 2020 Chevy Corvettes to fix front trunk that can open while driving

General Motors is recalling more than 7,000 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes because the vehicle can be driven with the front trunk lid unlatched, creating the possibility of the hood flipping open.

The recall prompted General Motors to place a stop-delivery order on the 2020 Corvette, according to NHTSA.

If drivers ignore vehicle warnings that the hood is not latched, wind can open the unlatched hood. The opened hood could obstruct a driver's forward view, increasing the risk of a crash, according to NHTSA.

The Corvette's hood latch warnings, prior to the recall, were both visual and audible: A hood-ajar icon in the instrumental panel, an initial audible chime activated once, a more persistent chime when the vehicle was moving above 3 mph, and a driver information center display with a message that the vehicle speed is limited to 82 mph.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said dealers will make the repair before selling any 2020 Corvette.

GM is making several engineering changes as part of the recall:

Software in the vehicle's body control module will be updated to limit the vehicle speed to 26 mph when the hood is not completely latched, and indicate on the driver information center the top speed is limited.

The hood release on the key fob will be modified to reduce the likelihood of inadvertent hood release actuations.

The release button located on the inside of the vehicle will require longer press-time.

The software changes can be performed using wireless over-the-air technology and without having to bring the vehicle to a dealership. The remote recall remedy can be viewed here.

"GM will provide reimbursement too owners for repairs according to a plan submitted on May 17, 2019," NHTSA documents indicate.

Dealers were notified Aug. 18 and owners will be notified Oct. 3.

Flores said that there have been a handful of complaints but no accident or injury to report.