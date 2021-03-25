GM recalls nearly 95,000 vehicles over potentially faulty seat belts

General Motors is recalling 94,641 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles because of potential seat belt damage, according to a recall notice.

The recall covers 2021 Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon XL, Chevrolet Suburban and Chevrolet Tahoe large SUVs.

Outboard seat belts in the third row could have been entrapped or misrouted behind the seat's folding mechanism, causing damage to them, the automaker said in the recall notice. Vehicle occupants could be injured if damaged seat belts were to break during a crash.

A GM spokesman said the automaker was not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the recalled vehicles.

According to a remedy description filed with NHTSA, dealers will check the seat belts and replace damaged ones. Seat belts will also be rerouted if needed. Vehicles built on or after Nov. 18, 2020, are not affected by the recall, the automaker said in a document filed with NHTSA.

GM said owner notification is estimated to begin May 3. Dealers were to be notified March 18.