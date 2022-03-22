GM recalls 740,600 GMC Terrain crossovers; Ford recalls 196,000 F-150 pickups, SUVs

General Motors Co.

2015 GMC Terrain SLE

WASHINGTON — General Motors is recalling nearly 740,600 U.S. vehicles for bright headlight reflections that may cause glare or be distracting to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2010-17 GMC Terrain compact crossovers and comes after NHTSA this month denied a GM request that would have allowed the Detroit automaker to avoid fixing the issue.

GM petitioned NHTSA in 2019 after determining those vehicles do not fully comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108, which regulates automotive lighting, signaling and reflective devices.

GM argued the noncompliance has no effect on vehicle safety for oncoming or surrounding vehicles or for drivers of the Terrains.

The automaker told NHTSA it was aware of one customer inquiry within the U.S. and Canada related to this condition but was not aware of any crashes or injuries.

In its response to GM, NHTSA said "certain weather conditions such as snow and fog could result in light from the noncompliant lamp causing veiling glare to other motorists driving."

In a safety recall report submitted to the agency after its denial, GM said the "reflection caused by the headlamps' housing can project a narrow beam of light 80 degrees outboard and 45 degrees upward of each lamp's forward-center axis. When tested, the light emitted from this single point on each lamp may be brighter than the maximum designated" by the federal standard.

I I Stanley Co. in Battle Creek, Mich., makes the headlamp assembly.

The affected vehicles are from a prior generation, the report said, and the current generation starting with the 2018 model year uses a different headlamp design.

A remedy for the issue is under development.

Dealers were notified starting March 8. GM estimates vehicle owners will be notified starting April 23.

Automotive News has reached out to NHTSA for further comment.

Ford expands recall

Ford Motor Co. is expanding a recall from June 2020 by adding nearly 196,000 older-model pickups and SUVs because of an issue with leaking brake fluid that may reduce front brake function.

Ford previously recalled about 292,300 F-150 pickups from the 2014 to 2017 model years for the problem.

The latest recall covers certain 2016-17 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs and 2016-18 F-150 pickups, all equipped with 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines.

"The brake master cylinder may allow brake fluid to leak from the brake master cylinder front wheel circuit into the brake booster," according to a recall safety report submitted Monday to NHTSA.

A loss of brake fluid may cause reduced front brake function, requiring greater effort and distance to stop the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash, the report said.

Ford told the agency it was aware of four "low speed/low impact accident allegations with no injuries."

A Ford spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hitachi Automotive Systems in Farmington Hills, Mich., makes the brake master cylinder.

To fix the issue, dealers will replace the brake master cylinder. If the master cylinder is leaking, dealers also will replace the brake booster.

Dealers were notified starting March 15. Ford expects to notify vehicle owners starting April 25.

