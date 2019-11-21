GM recalls 640,000 pickups that could cause carpet fires

General Motors is recalling more than 640,000 pickups that could cause a fire when seat belt pretensioners deploy during a crash.

Certain 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras are included in the recall: the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 and the heavy-duty Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500/3500, according to GM and a NHTSA filing.

There have been two fires as a result of the defect but no accidents, injuries or fatalities, GM said. GM has instructed dealers to stop selling the vehicles until repairs are complete.

During a collision, when seat belt pretensioners deploy, hot pretensioner exhaust gases could be released in the vicinity of a carpet floor covering that could catch fire, GM and NHTSA said.

Pickups with vinyl floor coverings are not included in the recall.

Corrections that prevent the exhaust from contacting the carpet were implemented at assembly plants in Silao, Mexico, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Flint, Mich., last month.

GM notified dealers of the recall Nov. 14.