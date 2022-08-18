GM recalls 484,155 SUVs in U.S. over potentially defective seat belt assembly

The Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac SUVs were recalled after a customer report of a separated seat belt buckle assembly in May.

LAURENCE ILIFF

General Motors is recalling 484,155 SUVs in the U.S. after the discovery of an improperly riveted seat belt assembly in the third row.

NHTSA said the recalls affect the following 2021-22 models:

Only vehicles with third-row seating are subject to the recall.

Improper forming in the third-row seat belt assembly could lead to the belt not properly restraining occupants and increasing the risk of injury, according to the NHTSA report.

The company was alerted to the defect after a customer report of a separated seat belt buckle assembly in May.

"Operators at the supplier's manufacturing plant may have not properly followed manufacturing processes and inadvertently missed the rivet forming operation," the report said.

GM's supplier added an optical scan of the rivet head formation to its manufacturing process in July to prevent further defects.

The defect has not resulted in any reported injuries or fatalities, a GM spokesman told Automotive News.

The remedy is an inspection and possible replacement of the seat belt buckle assemblies.

GM notified dealers on Aug. 11, and will begin notifying owners on Sept. 26.

