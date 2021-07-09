GM recalls 410,000 Sierras, Silverados over airbag inflator rupture risk

The automaker said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the defect.

GM

2015 Chevy Silverado

General Motors is recalling 410,019 pickup trucks from the 2015 and 2016 model years because the roof-rail airbag inflator end cap in them could detach from the inflator, or the inflator sidewall could rupture.

According to a safety recall report filed with NHTSA, corrosion caused by moisture introduced during the supplier manufacturing process could occur inside the inflator vessel.

If the end cap separates from the roof-rail airbag inflator or a sidewall rupture occurs, compressed gas could escape and the end cap could be propelled into the vehicle, potentially injuring the driver or passengers.

Related Article
GM recalls 330,000 Silverado, Sierra heavy-duty pickups over possible engine fires

GM says the supplier at the time of assembly was Key Safety Systems, now known as Joyson Safety Systems.

The recall covers a range of pickup models: the 2015-16 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500; and the 2015-16 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500.

GM reports roof-rail airbag inflators ruptured in three unoccupied 2015 Silverado vehicles in mid-June 2021. In all three cases, the steel inflator-body sidewall "split open, suddenly releasing the gas stored inside the chamber."

GM estimates it will notify owners by mail Aug. 16. The automaker says dealers will replace the left- and right-side roof-rail airbag modules free of charge.

Owners will be getting a second notice when a remedy is available, GM said. It notified dealers July 1.

A GM spokesman told Automotive News it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the recall.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chevy Bolt owned by Vermont lawmaker catches fire
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2019 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle
Chevy Bolt owned by Vermont lawmaker catches fire
Europe will propose end of combustion engine era in green overhaul, report says
Europe will propose end of combustion engine era in green overhaul, report says
Mazda grille in silver
Mazda recalls 260,000 older Mazda3s for airbag logo shatter risk
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive