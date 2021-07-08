GM recalls 330,000 Silverado, Sierra heavy-duty pickups over possible engine fires

General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups because an electrical short circuit can occur in the engine-block heater cable or cords, increasing the risk of a fire.

The affected vehicles — totaling 331,274 in the U.S. — are the 2017-19 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and the 2017-19 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 equipped with a Duramax diesel 6.6-liter engine and an optional engine-block heater cord.

Some of the vehicles were included in an earlier recall from 2019 because of the short-circuit condition and potential fire risk.

GM said it received 122 related complaints and 24 reports of potential fires between Dec. 3, 2019, and May 28, 2021, involving vehicles that received the 2019 recall remedy, according to a NHTSA document.

Spokesman Dan Flores said GM is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this recall.

Electronics Components International in Ontario supplies the engine-block heater and power cord.

If the condition occurs, vehicle owners may notice "smoke or a burning smell; poor block-heater performance; tripped circuit breakers or blown vehicle fuses; damage to the block heater, the heater cable or engine components; and block-heater coolant pooling under the vehicle," the document states.

To fix the issue, dealers will disable the block heater. GM will provide free replacement block heaters and cords under a separate customer satisfaction campaign.

Dealers were notified on July 1. Vehicle owners will be notified starting Aug. 16.