GM recalls 194,000 vehicles over missing bolts, potential oil leak

General Motors is recalling 194,105 vehicles in the U.S. because bolts on the stop-start accumulator could be loose or missing — resulting in a transmission oil leak, increasing the risk of a crash or fire.

The recalled vehicles are 2019-20 Buick Enclaves and Encores, 2018-19 Buick Lacrosses, 2019-20 Cadillac XT4s, 2020 Cadillac XT6s, 2019-20 Chevrolet Blazers, 2018-19 Chevrolet Cruzes, 2018-20 Chevrolet Equinoxes and Traverses, 2018 Chevrolet Malibus, 2019-20 GMC Acadias and 2018-20 GMC Terrains.

According to a NHTSA document GM is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue.

In July, GM discovered two missing bolts on two stop-start accumulators and notified the supplier. The issue was corrected that month, ensuring accumulators have all four endcap bolts, according to the NHTSA document.

BorgWarner Inc. was listed as the parts supplier on the NHTSA document.

Dealer notification started Oct. 29. Vehicle owners will be notified starting Dec. 14.