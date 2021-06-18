GM recalls 135,400 vehicles for jack defect

General Motors is recalling 135,400 vehicles from the 2020-22 model years because the emergency jack can break while a vehicle owner is using it.

If not positioned as recommended by the vehicle owner's manual, the jack could fracture. If the jack fractures while in use, the vehicle could collapse, injuring people near or under the vehicle, according to a safety bulletin filed with NHTSA.

The recall covers the Buick Encore GX from model years 2020-22 and the Chevrolet Trailblazer from model years 2021-22.

GM estimates it will start notifying vehicle owners July 26. The automaker says dealers will swap in a replacement jack made of metal. In the meantime, GM plans to remove the recalled plastic jack from undelivered vehicles.

The issue was discovered when a GM test driver reported a broken jack during a durability test on a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to a safety recall report filed with NHTSA. GM opened an investigation in April and identified 21 claims alleging the jack failed in the field.

The automaker notified dealers June 10.

A GM spokesman confirmed one reported injury connected to the defect.