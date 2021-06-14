GM recalling more than 285,000 vehicles over airbag software issue

General Motors is recalling 285,622 vehicles from the 2021 model year — 282,309 of them in the U.S. — because their airbag malfunction indicator lights might fail to warn drivers of issues with the airbags.

The vehicles' communications gateway module could incorrectly process a loss of communication with the sensing diagnostic module, which could cause airbag malfunction indicator lights to "inconsistently illuminate," according to a document filed with NHTSA.

The recall covers a range of models: the Buick Envision; Cadillac CT4, CT5, Escalade and Escalade ESV; Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe; and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.

GM said it will notify vehicle owners via recall notification letters July 19, and dealers will update the software in the communications gateway module.

The automaker notified dealers June 3.

In a safety recall report filed with NHTSA, GM said the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries connected to the recall. A GM spokesman told Automotive News the same thing.