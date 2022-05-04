GM partnership to provide safety data to transportation officials

General Motors and Inrix Inc. have partnered to provide safety solutions and data to U.S. transportation officials at various levels, the companies said Wednesday.

The product, Safety View by GM Future Roads & Inrix, is a cloud-based application that provides transportation officials — such as local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations and other road authorities — with safety insights. The product uses crash, vehicle and vulnerable-road-user information, along with data from the U.S. Census, to prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety projects and their impact on communities, the companies said in a joint statement .

GM teased the project during its investor day in October, saying it would provide anonymized vehicle data to various government agencies to create safer and better-maintained roads.

"General Motors has outlined a vision for a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, and each day we take a critical step forward in turning that vision into reality," Alan Wexler , GM senior vice president, strategy and innovation, said in the statement.

"Our work with Inrix is the first product of the GM Future Roads platform as we work to proactively create digital safety solutions. By offering a cutting-edge mobility analytics product, we're helping public agencies make informed safety decisions for their communities."

Inrix, a mobility analytics and connected-car services company, transforms data from connected devices and vehicles into mobility insights.

GM's Future Roads division gives the automaker an opportunity to leverage and profit from the vehicle data it has while advancing its mission of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.

Safety View is designed to help transportation officials access safety and demographic data sets, identify hazardous roadway segments and accelerate the funding application process because of easy access to required data sets and analytic tools, the companies said.