Fuel economy standards toughen under Biden administration

The new U.S. fuel economy standards will require an industrywide fleet average of about 49 mpg in the 2026 model year.

BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON — Starting with the 2024 model year, automakers will need to meet increasingly stringent fuel economy standards compared with what was required under previous administrations.

NHTSA on Friday finalized standards for light-duty vehicles that it said will “strengthen U.S. energy independence and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels,” while pushing automakers to further improve the fuel efficiency of gasoline-powered vehicles as the industry shifts to electrification.

The standards will “spur innovation, make our country more energy independent, strengthen our national security and save American families money,” Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s deputy administrator, said at an event here.

Closer look
  • NHTSA said its final rule on CAFE standards for 2024-26 model year light vehicles will:
  • Increase fuel efficiency 8% annually for 2024-25 model years.
  • Increase fuel efficiency 10% annually for the 2026 model year.
  • Require an industrywide fleet average of approximately 49 mpg in the 2026 model year.
  • Reduce U.S. gasoline consumption by more than 200 billion gallons, as compared with continuing under the Trump-era standards.
  • Reduce average fuel costs over the lifetime of 2029 model-year vehicles by $1,387, while increasing the average cost of those vehicles by about $1,087.

Source: NHTSA

The standards will increase fuel efficiency by 8 percent annually for cars and light trucks in the 2024 and 2025 model years, and by 10 percent annually for 2026. The standards will require an industrywide fleet average of approximately 49 mpg in the 2026 model year.

U.S. gasoline consumption will be cut by more than 200 billion gallons through 2050 in comparison with a continuation of the Trump-era standards, NHTSA said. Under the rule, consumer fuel costs will be reduced by about $192 billion for new vehicles sold through 2030.

NHTSA estimates the action could reduce the average fuel cost over the lifetime of 2029 model-year vehicles by $1,387, while increasing the average cost of those vehicles by about $1,087.

“Car manufacturers will be required to produce cars, minivans, SUVs and pickup trucks that get better mileage than ever before, and the benefits are going to be real for drivers across America,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in remarks.

During his first month in office, President Joe Biden ordered a review of regulations on vehicle fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions after the Trump administration in 2020 enacted less stringent improvements in mileage than those put in place under predecessor Barack Obama. The Trump-era rule required 1.5 percent annual increases in efficiency through 2026 compared with 5 percent annual increases under Obama.

Biden also set a goal of reaching 50 percent zero-emission new-vehicle sales by 2030, a nonbinding target that props up his climate and energy ambitions.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most major automakers in the U.S., said it looks forward to reviewing the final rule.

“That said, increased regulatory requirements for automakers will require supportive policies as well as regulatory alignment with the EPA to ensure that standards can be attained when considering a host of factors, including safety, consumer preferences, improved fuel economy and the transition to electrification,” John Bozzella, the group’s CEO, said in a statement.

The EPA in December finalized its rule on vehicle greenhouse gas emissions for the 2023-26 model years that — alongside NHTSA’s standards — could act as a regulatory driver for speeding up the industry’s electrification plans.

Bozzella told reporters at an event on Friday that the industry’s transition to electrification will require more than fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards.

“To really reach numbers like 50 percent of new-vehicle sales as electric by the end of the decade, it’s going to take a comprehensive national policy, and that comprehensive policy has to include significant private sector engagement,” he said, “everything from more EV charging infrastructure, clean power, building codes — both residential and commercial — that are EV ready, as well as government policy.”

Related Article
A turning point in the transition to EVs? Tougher EPA rules may be the catalyst

NHTSA also recently reinstated higher penalties for automakers whose vehicles do not comply with fuel economy standards for the 2019 model year and beyond. For the 2019-21 model years, the civil penalty rate is now $14, up from $5.50, for each tenth of a mile per gallon that an automaker’s performance falls short of its compliance obligation, multiplied by the number of vehicles in its fleet. For 2022, the fine is $15.

Automakers, now represented by the alliance, argued in 2016 that the increased penalty could raise industry compliance costs by at least $1 billion annually.

NHTSA’s more stringent fuel economy standards come as U.S. consumers face high prices at the pump triggered in part by a reduction in oil supply amid Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation.

Biden in March banned imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal in response to the invasion — a move supported by Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

The president this week unveiled a plan to ease fuel prices by increasing the supply of oil, encouraging domestic production and urging Congress to pass clean-energy legislation.

“We need to choose long-term energy security over energy and climate vulnerability,” said Gina McCarthy, White House national climate adviser. “This is a step forward, a significant step forward, in that direction.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford badge
Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues
Golf GTE web.jpg
VW Group to recall more than 100,000 plug-in hybrids on fire risk
2021ascent-MAIN_i.jpg
IIHS says many SUVs performed poorly in seat belt alert evaluation
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-28-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive