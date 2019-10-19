Former Ford lobbyist Brouillette to be nominated to head Department of Energy

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said on Friday he would nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, a former vice president of Ford Motor Co. and Louisiana state energy regulator, to head the department.
"I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. "Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!"
If confirmed by the Senate, Brouillette would replace Rick Perry, who said on Thursday he would step down by the end of the year.