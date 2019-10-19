Former Ford lobbyist Brouillette to be nominated to head Department of Energy

Brouillette, 57, has taken on increasing responsibilities at the Energy Department in recent months as Perry signaled he would resign. He went on international trips for the department and sat in for Perry during several Cabinet meetings.

Brouillette was vice president at Ford from 2004 to 2006. After that, he headed public policy for United Service Automobile Association (USAA), which offers insurance and financial services to veterans.

According to his official biography , Brouillette led Ford's domestic policy teams and served on its North American Operating Committee.

"At Ford and USAA, he was part of senior management teams that helped bring to market innovative technologies like auto collision avoidance and remote deposit capture, a technology invented by USAA that allows the use of smart devices to deposit funds into our banking accounts," the biography says.

A native of Louisiana, he was a member of the state's Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016. Before that he served at the Energy Department as an assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs for two years under former President George W. Bush.