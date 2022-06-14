Ford will recall nearly 50,000 Mustang Mach-Es over potential power loss

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 48,924 Mustang Mach-E crossovers in the U.S. following a safety defect that could cause the electric vehicle to lose power.

In addition to the recall, Ford has issued a stop-sale on the Mach-E, according to a memo to dealers issued Monday. Under the new orders, retailers are not allowed to complete the sale by delivering the vehicle to customers.

The automaker, in the memo, said the vehicle's high-voltage battery main contactors could overheat, leading to a malfunction that could cause the vehicle to either not start or immediately lose propulsion power while in motion.

Ford said the affected vehicles were built from May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022, at its plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico.