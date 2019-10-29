Ford recalls Transits for second driveshaft fix

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. issued three safety recalls Tuesday in North America, including 319,000 Ford Transit vans to replace crack-prone driveshaft couplings that were the subject of a 2017 recall.

Ford said it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem but that flexible couplings installed under the June 2017 recall can crack, creating vibrations that can cause the driveshaft to separate with continued driving. That can result in a loss of power or unintended vehicle movement while in park, as well as damage to adjacent brake and fuel lines, Ford said.

The automaker said it plans to swap the flexible couplings for mechanical U-joints, but until the necessary repair parts are available it's telling dealers to install a new coupling every 40,000 miles.

The recall covers 293,558 Transits in the U.S., 22,960 in Canada and 2,744 in Mexico from the 2015-17 model years.

Ford also announced two smaller recalls Tuesday: 431 2019 Edges for incorrectly crimped seat-belt pretensioner anchors and 18 2019 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators due to a rear toe link fastener that was not properly tightened during assembly.

The company said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to those recalls as well.